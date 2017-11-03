Merle Haggard: California Highway Renamed in His Honor

A stretch of highway in Northern California has been officially renamed in honor of Merle Haggard, an artist who became synonymous with songs about life on the road.

The Interstate 5 and Highway 44 interchange in Redding, California, is now known as the Merle Haggard Memorial Overpass. The location is about 10 miles away from Haggard's home in Palo Cedro, where the country legend passed away on April 6th, 2016, at the age of 79.

Local residents banded together in the effort, raising money to pay for two signs. Haggard's wife Theresa and his youngest daughter, Janessa, dedicated the memorial on October 25th.

Earlier this week, plans for a new Nashville museum dedicated to Haggard were also announced. The Haggard-centric exhibit hall will feature interactive displays and will open next door to a museum honoring Johnny Cash.