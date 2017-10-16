Merle Haggard, Alan Jackson Highlight New CMA Awards DVD Set

A massive new box set assembles the musical highlights and memorable moments from the Country Music Association's signature show. CMA Awards Live: Greatest Moments 1968-2015 is a 10-DVD set that chronicles the rich history of the country music awards.

Mining the telecast's archives, the compilation includes performances from some of the genre's most awarded stars: Merle Haggard's 1970 take on "Okie from Muskogee"; Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers' 1983 duet on "Islands in the Stream"; and Alan Jackson's response to 9/11, "Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)" in 2001.

CMA Awards Live also includes contemporary stars like Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban and long-running CMA Awards hosts Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley. Presented in association with Time Life, the package is available for pre-order now.

This year's 51st CMA Awards air live on ABC from Nashville on November 8th. Miranda Lambert leads all nominees with five.