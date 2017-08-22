See Margo Price Pull a Brazen Liquor Store Hold-Up in 'Weakness' Video

"Weakness," the title track of Margo Price's new surprise EP, is a hell-raising, boot-scootin' boogie, so it deserves an equally rabble-rousing music video. That's just what the Nashville singer and her director, Curtis Wayne Millard, have delivered in a new video that sees a motorcycle-riding Price go on a mini-crime spree.

"Sometimes I'm Virginia Woolf, sometimes I'm James Dean, sometimes I'm my own best friend and my own worst enemy," Price sings in the opening line of "Weakness," a song she cowrote with her husband, Jeremy Ivey. The whiskey-bent tune, full of fiddle and steel pedal, is an ode to vice and self-sabotage, with Price lamenting during the refrain, "Sometimes my weakness is stronger than me." In the video, however, Price literally plays with fire, but does so at the expense of others rather than herself.

The Midwest Farmer's Daughter artist rides up to a liquor store on a vintage Honda motorcycle, a can of gasoline strapped behind her. As the members of her band, the Pricetags, look on with a mix of amazement and amusement, she douses the ground in gas, robs the clerk and leads the police on a high-speed pursuit – all, seemingly, for the pure sport of causing trouble.

It's all in good fun for a music video, but it's also a metaphor of sorts for Price's willingness to stir the pot in real life with her songwriting, which often deals with personal demons and taboo subjects. "People are so scared to talk because of losing a fan base, but that's the whole job of being a musician – to talk about the things going on," she told Rolling Stone Country in an interview at the end of 2016.

Price is jumping back and forth this summer and fall between tour dates with Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show Tour and Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival Tour. Her next show is with Stapleton and Brent Cobb at the Bank of NH Pavilion at Meadowbrook in Gilford, New Hampshire, on August 25th.