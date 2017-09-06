Hear Margo Price's Impassioned New Song 'A Little Pain'

Six weeks after releasing her surprise Weakness EP, Margo Price is back with more new material. This time, the frontwoman fires twin barrels of Memphis soul and orchestral country on "A Little Pain," the first release from her forthcoming solo album All American Made.

Recorded in the wake of the 2016 presidential election, All American Made tackles politics, gender biases and the outlaw lifestyle, widening Price's scope while doubling down on everything that made her debut Midwest Farmer's Daughter a success on both sides of the Atlantic. Joining her in the studio were Farmer's Daughter collaborators Matt Ross-Spang and Alex Munoz, as well as the same band – including pedal steel player Luke Schneider, former Sturgill Simpson bassist Kevin Black and Price's multi-instrumentalist husband, Jeremy Ivey – whose members have backed Price for the past year. Scheduled for an October 20th release via Jack White's Third Man Records, the album also features a cameo from Willie Nelson, who duets with Price on "Learning to Lose."

Price and Nelson will team up again later this week, when Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival Tour brings both artists, along with Sheryl Crow, the Avett Brothers and Lukas Nelson, to a handful of venues across the Northeast. Before launching her Nowhere Fast headlining tour in January, Price will also join Chris Stapleton and Brent Cobb for three arena shows, followed by a pair of dates on Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Soul2Soul tour. Her tour schedule, which currently stretches through early March, is below.

All American Made track listing:

1. "Don't Say It"

2. "Weakness"

3. "A Little Pain"

4. "Learning to Lose" (featuring Willie Nelson)

5. "Pay Gap"

6. "Nowhere Fast"

7. "Cocaine Cowboys"

8. "Wild Women"

9. "Heart of American"

10. "Do Right By Me"

11. "Loner"

12. "All American Made"

Margo Price's tour dates:

September 7 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival

September 8 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

September 9 – Jones Beach, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

September 10 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

September 16 – Burgettstown, PA @ Farm Aid 2017

September 17 – Ottawa, CA @ CityFolk Festival

October 1 – Columbia, MO @ Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

October 5 – Moline, IL @ iWireless Center

October 6 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

October 7 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

October 26 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

October 27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

January 20 – Louisville, KY @ Headliner’s Music Hall

January 21 – St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room

January 23 – Kansas City, MO @ Knucklehead’s

January 24 – Oklahoma City, OK @ ACM@UCO

January 26 – Dallas, TX @ Kessler Theater

January 28 – San Antonio, TX @ Sam’s Burger Joint

January 30 – Austin, TX @ Emo's

February 1 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Manship Theatre

February 18 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom

February 20 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre

February 21 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

February 23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room

February 24 – Boise, ID @ The Olympic

February 25 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune

February 26 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

February 28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

March 1 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

March 2 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

March 3 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up