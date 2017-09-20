Margo Price, Joshua Hedley Set for 'Underground' Cavern Concert

Members of Jack White's Third Man Records roster will descend more than 300 feet underground on September 29th for a special concert. Presented with the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development and hosted by White himself, the show will be held at Cumberland Caverns in McMinnville, Tennessee, and feature performances by Margo Price, Joshua Hedley, Lillie Mae and the Craig Brown Band.

Related AmericanaFest 2017: 20 Best Things We Saw From Lee Ann Womack's royal status to Joshua Hedley's star turn, the highlights of the annual roots-music festival in Nashville

The concert is part of Tennessee Tourism's "The Soundtrack of America. Made in Tennessee" campaign and is staged in the 333-foot deep cave, where the Bluegrass Underground series has been held for nearly 10 years. That production is changing venues in the future, however, moving to the Caverns at Monteagle Mountain, near Pelham, Tennessee. Tickets to the Third Man Records showcase are free and available by following the official Tennessee Snapchat account.

Price will release her new album All American Made on October 20th. Hedley, meanwhile, recently performed at AmericanaFest in Nashville, delivering his brand of revivalist Countrypolitan at both the Third Man Records headquarters and at other venues around Music City.