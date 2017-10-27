Maren Morris Signs Modeling Deal, Hillary Scott Unveils Clothing Line

Three country artists are expanding their portfolios, branching out into the world of fashion. In one star's case, that incudes a modeling deal.

Maren Morris has signed a contract with Wilhelmina Models. The deal makes her the first country personality at the New York City-based agency. Together, Morris and Wilhelmina will work to perfect the "My Church" singer's red carpet style and collaborate on her album artwork.

Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott has just revealed the fall line of her signature clothing line LaBellum. Scott's fall designs include embroidered dresses, sweaters knits and chiffon tops, and are available through HSN.

Finally, Blake Shelton is crafting his own line of rugged style. Titled "BS by Blake Shelton," the signature fashion will include button-down shirts, jackets and more, and will be available in Macy’s stores starting November 2nd.