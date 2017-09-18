Maren Morris Blasts Online 'Slut-Shaming' in Pair of Wicked Tweets

Maren Morris took to social media this past weekend to express her disdain for "slut-shaming." The singer has been catching flak for her midriff-baring fashion choices, as well as a pair of pants with strategically placed slits she wore to perform at Madison Square Garden in New York last week.

Morris performed a sold-out gig at the Garden as part of Sam Hunt's 15 in a 30 Tour, which she celebrated by posting a photo of herself flashing the peace sign in front of the famous arena's logo. The image was apparently too revealing for some.

On Sunday morning she responded, trolling those critical of her style by tweeting a photo of herself with fiancé and fellow artist Ryan Hurd that read, "Hey, while prudes are bitching about my clothes, let's make babies." She posted the same photo and message to Instagram.

About half an hour later, she added, "Honestly, I'm over the slut-shaming that goes on here. I'm a self-sufficient woman who loves her body. Get over it, thanks."

RaeLynn chimed in and offered Morris words of encouragement, as well as an anecdote about an insulin pump she wears to manage her diabetes: "You're beautiful, everyone else is stupid. I had someone judge my insulin pump. People don't even understand."

Brothers Osborne also showed support for Morris, tweeting, "This is why we should be required to take an ass-hole test before being allowed access to the internet. What is wrong with these people?"

Morris recently announced that she'll join Niall Horan on his Flicker World Tour 2018, kicking off July 18th in Houston, Texas. She's nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year, Musical Event of the Year and Video of the Year at the 51st CMA Awards, airing November 8th on ABC.

Last April, Morris penned an essay for the Lenny Letter – the newsletter co-founded by Lena Dunham – that critiqued the pressure for women in country to be sexy but not express sexuality.