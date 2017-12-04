See Maggie Rose's Uplifting Live 'Pull You Through' Video

Last month, Maggie Rose released a smoldering new song called "Pull You Through," and already she's given it a live reworking with an in-studio performance for YouTube's Nashville Sessions that you can watch above.

Released as a "digital 45" backed with "Just Getting By," "Pull You Through" is a soulful ballad that rejoices in the healing powers of love as gospel. A bare-bones track carried by an elliptical guitar line, the song – which will also appear on Rose's forthcoming LP – is really a showcase for the Dusty Springfield-worthy vocals of Rose and her backup singers, which hit a particularly spine-tingling note when Rose reaches the "Hallelujah" section late in the song. That the video is shot in black and white, like all Nashville Sessions, only adds to the mood.

"'Pull You Through' is such a special song to me – it's something I wrote after my husband I first got engaged," Rose tells Rolling Stone Country. "I'm so happy to be able to share it with YouTube in such an intimate way with my incredible band."

Rose, who spent the summer touring with Hunter Hayes after self-releasing a new EP, Dreams > Dollars last spring, plays The Basement East in Nashville, Tennessee on December 7th.