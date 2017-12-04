Luke Combs, Midland Anchor 2018 New Faces Lineup

Luke Combs and Midland are among the rising talents that have been selected to perform at the 2018 New Faces of Country Music show in February. The flagship event of every Country Radio Seminar, the upcoming concert will also feature showcases by Carly Pearce, Lauren Alaina and Michael Ray.

As always, New Faces concludes the annual Country Radio Seminar week in Nashville and puts promising performers in front of an audience of radio personnel and country tastemakers. Combs will come to the show with a pair of Number One songs in "Hurricane" and "When It Rains It Pours" to his credit, along with a well-received debut album in This One's for You. Midland also had a Number One with "Drinkin' Problem," releasing their smooth-country debut On the Rocks in September.

Alaina and Pearce, meanwhile, are thus far the only two solo women to enjoy chart-topping country hits in 2017 with "Road Less Traveled" and "Every Little Thing," respectively. Alaina also made a second trip to the Number One spot, getting collaborative credit for adding vocals on Kane Brown's "What Ifs." Ray originally broke out in 2015 with the Number One "Kiss You in the Morning," then followed that up in 2016 with Number Two-charting "Think a Little Less."

Country Radio Seminar 2018 will be held February 5th through 7th at the Omni Hotel in downtown Nashville. Last year's edition of the show included Maren Morris, Jon Pardi and Drake White.