Luke Combs Extends Headlining Don't Tempt Me With a Good Time Tour

Having too much of a good time isn't an issue for Luke Combs, who just announced plans to extend his first-ever headlining tour, the Don't Tempt Me With a Good Time Tour, into 2018 with 25 new North American dates.

Related CMA Awards 2017: 10 Best, Worst and Most WTF Moments From an inspired opening to a lackluster duet from Kelsea Ballerini and Reba – the good, the bad and the head-scratching of the 51st CMAs

Combs, who has had both his debut LP This One's for You and two of its singles reach Number One, kicked off the Don't Tempt Me With a Good Time Tour last month. The original run of shows were schedule to last into mid-December, and the new announcements pick back up February 1st at Seagate Convention Centre in Toledo, Ohio. That gig is quickly followed by the previously announced back-to-back shows at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville – Combs' first headlining appearance at the legendary Music City venue.

Joining the "When It Rains It Pours" singer so far have been Josh Phillips, Faren Rachels, and Combs co-writer Ray Fulcher. Beginning in February, the tour will feature Ashley McBryde, who's previously toured with Chris Stapleton and Hank Williams Jr. and performed onstage with Eric Church. The tour heads to Canada for its final stretch of shows, wrapping up April 26th at The Ranch Roadhouse in Edmonton, Alberta.

Nominated for New Artist of the Year honors at the CMA Awards this past Wednesday, he was also featured on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with performances of "When It Rains It Pours" and "One Number Away."

The full list of new concerts from Luke Combs' Don't Tempt Me With a Good Time Tour:

February 1 — Toledo, OH @ Seagate Convention Centre

February 2 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

February 3 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

February 8 — Troy, OH @ Hobart Arena

February 9 — Grand Rapids, MI @ DeltaPlex

February 10 — Johnstown, PA @ Cambria County War Memorial Arena

February 15 — Shreveport, LA @ Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

February 16 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

February 22 — Bethlehem, PA Sands @ Bethlehem Event Center

February 23 — Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Centre

February 24 — Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Resort & Casino

March 1 — Salem, VA @ Salem Civic Center

March 2 — Savannah, GA @ Grayson Stadium

March 23 — Honolulu, HI @ Republik

April 4 — San Jose, CA @ City National Civic

April 5 — Irvine, CA @ Bren Events Center

April 6 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

April 11 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

April 17 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

April 19 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

April 20 — Garden City, ID @ Revolution Concert House

April 21 — Spokane, WA @ The Knitting Factory