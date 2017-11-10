Luke Combs Extends Headlining Don't Tempt Me With a Good Time Tour

Having too much of a good time isn't an issue for Luke Combs, who just announced plans to extend his first-ever headlining tour, the Don't Tempt Me With a Good Time Tour, into 2018 with 25 new North American dates.
Combs, who has had both his debut LP This One's for You and two of its singles reach Number One, kicked off the Don't Tempt Me With a Good Time Tour last month. The original run of shows were schedule to last into mid-December, and the new announcements pick back up February 1st at Seagate Convention Centre in Toledo, Ohio. That gig is quickly followed by the previously announced back-to-back shows at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville – Combs' first headlining appearance at the legendary Music City venue.
Joining the "When It Rains It Pours" singer so far have been Josh Phillips, Faren Rachels, and Combs co-writer Ray Fulcher. Beginning in February, the tour will feature Ashley McBryde, who's previously toured with Chris Stapleton and Hank Williams Jr. and performed onstage with Eric Church. The tour heads to Canada for its final stretch of shows, wrapping up April 26th at The Ranch Roadhouse in Edmonton, Alberta.
Nominated for New Artist of the Year honors at the CMA Awards this past Wednesday, he was also featured on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with performances of "When It Rains It Pours" and "One Number Away."
The full list of new concerts from Luke Combs' Don't Tempt Me With a Good Time Tour:
February 1 — Toledo, OH @ Seagate Convention Centre
February 2 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
February 3 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
February 8 — Troy, OH @ Hobart Arena
February 9 — Grand Rapids, MI @ DeltaPlex
February 10 — Johnstown, PA @ Cambria County War Memorial Arena
February 15 — Shreveport, LA @ Shreveport Municipal Auditorium
February 16 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
February 22 — Bethlehem, PA Sands @ Bethlehem Event Center
February 23 — Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Centre
February 24 — Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Resort & Casino
March 1 — Salem, VA @ Salem Civic Center
March 2 — Savannah, GA @ Grayson Stadium
March 23 — Honolulu, HI @ Republik
April 4 — San Jose, CA @ City National Civic
April 5 — Irvine, CA @ Bren Events Center
April 6 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
April 11 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
April 17 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
April 19 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
April 20 — Garden City, ID @ Revolution Concert House
April 21 — Spokane, WA @ The Knitting Factory