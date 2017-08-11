Luke Combs Announces Headlining Tour, Talks Eric Church Inspiration

After spending the summer opening for Brantley Gilbert, Luke Combs will launch his own headlining run in the fall. Dubbed the Don't Tempt Me With a Good Time Tour, the trek will begin October 3rd at the Roxy on the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles.

"We we kick the tour off in L.A., which will be sick. It's a nationwide thing. It's our first big thing, so it's exciting," Combs tells Rolling Stone Country of his debut major tour. While the skeleton will remain the same – based around his Number One album This One's for You – he promises to switch up the set list nightly, like his chief influence, Eric Church, does. "We'll play everything on the record, old stuff and covers. We'll have 10 different sets and switch it out every night. It's not going to be the same set every night."

Paying it forward, Combs will bring along new artists Ray Fulcher, who co-wrote much of Combs' album, Josh Phillips and Faren Rachels as opening acts.

"They haven't got to do a lot of touring nationwide, so I'm excited to take them out and give them the whole experience," he says. "We did that same kind of thing last year and it was such an eye opening experience. Seeing the country and playing for fans you didn't know you had."

Tickets to Combs' Don't Tempt Me With a Good Time Tour go on sale August 18th.

Here's Combs' complete tour dates:

October 3 – Los Angeles @ The Roxy

October 4 – Bakersfield, CA @ Buck Owens' Crystal Palace

October 12 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

October 13 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly's

October 14 – Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion

October 19 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain's Ballroom

October 20 – Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note

October 21 – Springfield, IL @ Boondocks

October 26 – Fayetteville, AR @ George's Majestic Lounge

October 27 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

October 28 – Denver @ Grizzly Rose

November 2 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Texas Club

November 3 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

November 4 – Fort Worth, TX @ Billy Bob's Texas

November 9 – Oxford, OH @ Brick Street Bar

November 10 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music hall

November 16 – Boston @ House of Blues

November 17 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

November 18 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony

December 1 – Atlanta @ The Tabernacle

December 7 – Columbia, SC @ Township Auditorium

December 8 – Charlotte, NC @ Coyote Joe's

December 14 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

December 15 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre

December 16 – Asheville, NC @ US Cellular Center