Luke Combs Announces Back-to-Back Ryman Auditorium Shows

Since the release of his debut single "Hurricane," Luke Combs has been on a steady trajectory to country music success. Both that song and its follow-up, "When It Rains It Pours," hit Number One on the country charts and the North Carolina native has grown his already hefty fan base.

Now, Combs has booked two shows at Nashville's most famous venue, the Ryman Auditorium. The stops, set for February 2nd and 3rd, are part of his Don't Tempt Me With a Good Time Tour. Ashley McBryde is set to open both concerts.

Tickets for the shows are available to fan club members now, and go on sale to the general public on November 4th.

Combs is nominated for New Artist of the Year at the 51st CMA Awards, airing November 8th on ABC. He'll perform "When It Rains It Pours" on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! following the CMAs.