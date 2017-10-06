Luke Bryan Details New Album 'What Makes You Country,' Shares Title Track

As 2017 winds down, Luke Bryan will be winding up with his sixth studio album and spot at the judges' table on a reboot of American Idol. Bryan shared details about his new album, titled What Makes You Country, earlier today.

Produced by Jeff Stevens and Jody Stevens, the 15-track collection includes the phone-obsessed lead single "Light It Up," which is currently a top 20 hit on country radio. The album's title track, penned by Bryan, Dallas Davidon and Ashley Gorley and available for listening above, is a far cry from the paranoia and electronic textures of "Light It Up," boasting slashing Telecaster riffs, heavy rock drums and an in-your-face, defiant delivery from Bryan. The superstar explained the thought behind the song in a Facebook Live chat earlier today.

"It's like, for some reason everybody wants to put you in a category of how country you are," said Bryan, inviting fans to share their own stories at whatmakesyoucountry.com. "My thing is, my explanation of that is, we're all different levels of country, but that doesn't mean you should be judged for it or whatever. It's me pontificating and me saying, 'Let's don’t pick people apart about [whether] they're city or country.'"

Bryan is currently headlining his annual Farm Tour with special guest Jon Pardi, which visits Edinburg, Illinois Friday, October 6th and Centralia, Missouri on Saturday, October 7th. What Makes You Country will be released on December 8th.

What Makes You Country track listing:

1. "What Makes You Country" (Luke Bryan, Dallas Davidson, Ashley Gorley)

2. "Out of Nowhere" (Luke Bryan, Dallas Davidson, Ashley Gorley)

3. "Light It Up" (Luke Bryan, Brad Tursi)

4. "Most People Are Good" (David Frasier, Ed Hill, Josh Kear)

5. "Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset" (Zach Crowell, Ryan Hurd, Chase McGill)

6. "Bad Lovers" (Justin Wilson, Dallas Davidson, Kyle Fishman)

7. "Drinking Again" (David Lee Murphy, Brad Warren, Brett Warren)

8. "Land of a Million Songs" (Luke Bryan, Jeff Stevens, Jody Stevens)

9. "Like You Say You Do" (Luke Bryan, Michael Carter, Ashley Gorley)

10. "Hooked On It" (Luke Bryan, Dallas Davidson, David Lee Murphy)

11. "She’s a Hot One" (Michael Carter, Chase McGill)

12. "Hungover in a Hotel Room" (Rodney Clawson, Chris Tompkins, Josh Kear)

13. "Pick It Up" (Luke Bryan, Rodney Clawson, Matthew Dragstrem)

14. "Driving This Thing" (Rhett Akins, Ben Hayslip, Jody Stevens)

15. "Win Life" (Rodney Clawson, Ross Copperman, Nicolle Galyon)