See Luke Bryan's Sincere 'Most People Are Good' on 'Ellen'

Mothers, football games, dirt under your fingernails – they all get a shoutout from Luke Bryan in "Most People Are Good," an optimistic standout from his new LP What Makes You Country that he performed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday afternoon.

Related 40 Best Country and Americana Albums of 2017 Kip Moore flipped off the industry, Willie Nelson taunted mortality, and Margo Price questioned the American dream

"Our next guest is without a doubt the biggest star in country music," host DeGeneres proclaims at the beginning of the clip, as the camera cuts to a smiling Bryan and his band. As the title suggests, "Most People Are Good" is a uplifting song, a gentle argument for all that's right in the world. Many of those observations are innocuous enough – children should be allowed to play, teenagers are meant to be irresponsible – but Bryan weaves in a timely message of acceptance with the line, "I believe you love who you love; ain't nothing you should ever be ashamed of."

What Makes You Country, Bryan's sixth album and first since 2015's Number One-selling Kill the Lights, was released December 9th on Capitol Nashville. "Light It Up," the album's lead single, topped the US Country Airplay chart in the fall. Bryan kicks off his What Makes You Country Tour early in 2018.