Hear Luke Bryan's Chilly New Song 'Light It Up'

Luke Bryan details a thoroughly modern communication problem in his thoroughly modern new single, "Light It Up," the first release from the superstar's forthcoming album due out later in 2017.

Related Luke Bryan, Ashley McBryde Highlight 2017 Watershed Music Festival See live footage from the annual country music event, held on the scenic Columbia River in Washington state

Bryan wrote the song with Old Dominion's Brad Tursi and it follows his recent 18th Number One "Fast." But rather than his signature warm nostalgia, "Light It Up" veers into chilly paranoia. It's a moody production, underpinned by a programmed beat and choppy piano chords, while icy synthesizer fills lifted from Eighties new wave ratchet up the tension.

The titular "it" is a cell phone, and Bryan's narrator is at his wit's end waiting for a phone call or text message from someone in the aftermath of a nasty fight. "I wake up, I check it / I shower and I check it / I feel the buzz in my truck and I almost wreck it," he sings. He begs and pleads, but there are no messages or photos to be found on his lock screen that will put an end to his misery – a sign it might be time to ask Siri for info on local florists.

Bryan is currently headlining his Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day Tour through October, but will pause to raise money for agricultural communities during his ninth annual Farm Tour beginning September 28th.