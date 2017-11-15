Luke Bryan to Preview New Album With Pandora Concert in New York

Luke Bryan will premiere songs off his upcoming album What Makes You Country at a special concert in New York City.

Set for December 6th – two days before the release of Bryan's LP – at the Altman Building, Up Close With Luke Bryan will air on Pandora's dedicated station to the country star. A limited number of fans will be able to attend, but those who haven't been approved by now will have to settle for the wait list. They should also expect a long day: When Tim McGraw celebrated the release of Damn Country Music with Pandora in 2015, some fans got in line as early as 4:00 a.m.

Bryan has just wrapped his Huntin', Fishin', and Lovin' Every Day Tour after playing for more than one and a half million fans. On Tuesday night, he filmed an appearance for the eighth annual CMA Country Christmas, airing November 27th on ABC. He performed What Makes You Country's lead single, "Light It Up," at the 51st CMA Awards.