Luke Bryan to Become New 'American Idol' Judge

According to a report in Variety, Luke Bryan will join the ABC relaunch of American Idol as a judge.



The country star will sit alongside previously confirmed judge Katy Perry at the table, where he'll critique singers from the blind audition rounds all the way up to the final. A third judge has yet to be announced.

Hosted once again by Ryan Seacrest, American Idol is slated to return in March 2018. The long-running singing competition originally premiered on Fox in 2002, and helped launch the careers of Carrie Underwood, Scotty McCreery and Lauren Alaina. Fox canceled the series after its 15th season in 2016.

Bryan is the second country star to become an American Idol judge, after Keith Urban served in the role for four seasons. Other celebrity judge alumni include Steven Tyler, Jennifer Lopez and Harry Connick Jr.

Bryan recently released his new single "Light It Up," the first taste of his yet-to-be announced sixth album. His annual Farm Tour charity concert series kicks off this week in Lincoln, Nebraska, with special guest Jon Pardi.