Luke Bryan Enlists Blake Shelton, Sam Hunt for 'Crash My Playa' Concert

Luke Bryan has announced his special guests for the 2018 Crash My Playa concert. Set for January 17th through 20th, the four-night festival will include headlining sets from Blake Shelton and Sam Hunt, who each anchor a night. The Crash My Playa host Bryan will headline two evenings.

An all-inclusive vacation package in the Riviera Maya in Mexico, Crash My Playa marks its fourth year in 2018. Past performers have included Dierks Bentley, Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town, but the centerpiece remains Bryan, who recently unveiled his new single "Light It Up," the first taste of his upcoming sixth studio album.

The Crash My Playa concert will put a capper on a busy 2017 for Bryan. He's spent much of the year on his ongoing Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day Tour, and later this month will kick off his annual Farm Tour, an intimate run of shows in agricultural communities. In October, he'll also be honored as one of CMT's Artists of the Year.

Vacation packages for Crash My Playa are still available.