Luke Bryan, Maren Morris Lead St. Jude's 'Saves Lives' T-Shirt Campaign

A new campaign in support of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is receiving a boost from a large contingent of country music stars.

Beginning December 4th, the "This Shirt Saves Lives" initiative will find artists like Luke Bryan, Maren Morris, Kelsea Ballerini, Darius Rucker and Brothers Osborne wearing a special T-shirt with that message. They're set to post photos of themselves wearing the shirts to social media, encouraging fans to get one of their own by setting up a monthly donation to St. Jude.

The hospital is known for its policy of treating children with life-threatening illnesses free of charge and remains one of the most popular causes in the country music community. The 'This Shirt Saves Lives' T-shirt can be purchased here.