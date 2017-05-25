Luke Bryan Details 2017 Farm Tour

Luke Bryan's ninth annual Farm Tour will kick off September 28th, bringing the country chart-topper to a half-dozen farming communities across the American Midwest. Opening act Jon Pardi is on deck for all six dates, with additional support to be announced in the coming months.

Raised in an agricultural pocket of rural Georgia, Bryan launched the Farm Tour in October 2009, looking to bring awareness and support to those who feed America. The event has expanded since then, its popularity rising alongside that of another Bryan tradition: his once-annual spring break blowouts in Panama City, Florida. The Farm Tour's focus has always been a charitable one, though, with Bryan setting aside a chunk of the profits for a college scholarship fund benefitting students from local farming families. More than 50 scholarships have been awarded since that first show in 2009. Bryan played his final spring break show in 2015, but the Farm Tour continues to thrive.

A five-song EP of mostly original material, Farm Tour. . .Here's to the Farmer, was released last September, two weeks before Bryan began his 2016 Farm Tour in Gaston, South Carolina. Although Bryan has yet to announce plans for a new release, he's due for a follow-up to 2015's Kill the Lights, which sent six singles to the top of the Country Airplay chart.

Here are Luke Bryan's Farm Tour 2017 dates:

September 28 - Lincoln, NE @ Benes Farm

September 29 - Baldwin City, KS @ Don-Ale Farms

September 30 - Boone, IA @ Ziel Farm

October 5 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Spangler Farms West

October 6 - Edinburg, IL @ Ayers Family Farm

October 7 - Centralia, MO @ Stowers Farm