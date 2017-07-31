Luke Bryan, Ashley McBryde Highlight 2017 Watershed Music Festival

The 2017 Watershed country music festival is in the books. Held at the Gorge Amphitheater in central Washington state, the three-day gathering is among the most scenic festivals in the nation, with the venue situated on a cliff overlooking the Columbia River.

This year, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton and Darius Rucker were among the headliners, with a deep roster of support acts fleshing out the bill. Old Dominion, Randy Houser, Lauren Alaina and Lee Brice all performed, as did the fiery singer-songwriter Ashley McBryde, one of Rolling Stone Country's Artists You Need to Know. Even foul-mouthed country character Wheeler Walker Jr. turned in a late-night set. Watch today's Ram Report for a glimpse into the festival, including its picturesque setting.

Organizers have already announced the dates for the 2018 installment. Next year's Watershed is set for August 3rd through August 5th.