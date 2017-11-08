Trending

Presented by Ram, annual Music City event attracted guests like Halestorm, Aaron Watson, Elizabeth Cook and more

Rolling Stone's 'Live Nashville' Party: See Behind the Scenes Photos
Brothers Osborne and Lucie Silvas were among the performers at the 'Live Nashville' party, presented by Ram. Jeremy Polzel
Artists from all genres of music joined Rolling Stone Country and Ram for the third annual 'Live Nashville' party on Tuesday night. Grammy-winning hard-rock band Halestorm, Americana guitarslinger Aaron Lee Tasjan, soul singer Sarah Potenza and a slew of country artists all descended upon Marathon Music Works near the city's historic Fisk University. Brothers Osborne headlined, along with special guests Brent Cobb and Lucie Silvas. 