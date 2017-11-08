Rolling Stone's 'Live Nashville' Party: See Behind the Scenes Photos
Presented by Ram, annual Music City event attracted guests like Halestorm, Aaron Watson, Elizabeth Cook and more
More News
Artists from all genres of music joined Rolling Stone Country and Ram for the third annual 'Live Nashville' party on Tuesday night. Grammy-winning hard-rock band Halestorm, Americana guitarslinger Aaron Lee Tasjan, soul singer Sarah Potenza and a slew of country artists all descended upon Marathon Music Works near the city's historic Fisk University. Brothers Osborne headlined, along with special guests Brent Cobb and Lucie Silvas.