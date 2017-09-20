Little Big Town Plot 2018 Tour With Kacey Musgraves, Midland

Little Big Town have been busy this year bringing plenty of their country music friends out to join them for their residency at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Now they'll be bringing friends Kacey Musgraves and Midland on the road with them in 2018 for the newly announced The Breaker Tour.

The 23-date tour focuses on arenas and larger theaters throughout the South, Midwest, and parts of the East Coast. It kicks off February 8th at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and wraps up two months later on April 21st at Infinite Energy Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The Nashville vocal group has been holding court at the Ryman with monthly performances that began on February 24th, the same day their latest album The Breaker was released. It went on to top the country charts and reach to Number Five on the Billboard 200. Notable guests for the residency to date have included Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris.

Winners of this year's ACM award for Vocal Group of the Year, Little Big Town are nominated in four categories for the upcoming CMA awards. Tonight, they'll be giving a preview of The Breaker Tour ensemble cast by performing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon along with Musgraves and Midland, whose debut album On the Rocks drops via Big Machine Music this Friday, September 22nd. The show airs on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET.

The full schedule for The Breaker Tour featuring Little Big Town, Kacey Musgraves, and Midland:

February 8 – Oklahoma City,OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

February 9 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

February 10 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Verizon Theatre - Grand Prairie

February 15 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

February 16 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

February 17 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center

February 22 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena

February 23 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

February 24 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

March 2 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena

March 3 – Washington, DC @ Anthem

March 15 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

March 16 – Duluth, MN @ Amsoil Arena

March 17 – Grand Forks, ND @ Ralph Engelstad

March 22 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

March 23 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ U.S. Cellular Center

March 24 – Sioux City, IA @ Tyson Events Center

April 5 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

April 6 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Bradley Ctr

April 7 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

April 19 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

April 20 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

April 21 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena