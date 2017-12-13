Hear Little Bandit's Elegant 'Christmas Alone' EP

Holiday music can be hit or miss, whether it's covering a classic or attempting to write a new standard. Leave it to Nashville's Little Bandit to nail the former, though, on a new three-song EP, titled Christmas Alone.

Released late last week via Bandcamp, the collection features three holiday favorites as interpreted by Little Bandit principal Alex Caress. The set begins with a resplendent rendition of New Year's classic "Auld Lang Syne," followed by a delicately arranged take on the carol "In the Bleak Midwinter." The EP closes with a soaring performance of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," in which Caress is able to showcase his crystalline croon. Nashville multi-instrumentalist Larissa Maestro joins Caress on all three tracks, which you can hear below.

Little Bandit's debut album Breakfast Alone landed at number 36 on Rolling Stone Country's list of the 40 Best Country and Americana Albums of 2017. The band was also named a New Country Artist You Need to Know in March of this year.

<a href="http://littlebanditmusic.bandcamp.com/album/christmas-alone">Christmas Alone by Little Bandit</a>