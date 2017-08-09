Lindsay Ell, Alex Williams Ready Debut Albums

It's a particularly strong week for country and Americana releases, with both new faces and veterans releasing albums on August 11th.

For Lindsay Ell and Alex Williams, the albums mark their official full-length debuts. Ell will unveil her long-in-the-works The Project, produced by Kristian Bush. The record highlights the Canadian guitar player's rock, funk and blues influences.

Newcomer Williams will release Better Than Myself, introducing the Indiana native's throwback sound that falls somewhere between Don Williams and Waylon Jennings. It's traditional country for a modern audience.

Other new albums due Friday include Lee Roy Parnell's Midnight Believer, a set of electrified Texas Country; Will Hoge's 10th studio album, Anchors; and folk favorite David Rawlings' Poor David's Almanack, which features collaborations with Old Crow Medicine Show, members of Dawes and Rawlings' longtime partner Gillian Welch.