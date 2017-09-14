Hear Lee Brice's Seductive New Song 'Rumor'

News tends to spread quickly in small towns, a fact of life that Lee Brice – a native of Sumter, South Carolina – has witnessed firsthand. In Brice's new song "Rumor," that isn't necessarily a bad thing.

A sultry, R&B-tinged number that suits Brice's burly growl, "Rumor" recalls Bonnie Raitt's "Something to Talk About" as the narrator makes his intentions clear. They've been spotted together and people are already starting to talk, he says to his companion, so why not go ahead and prove everyone right? "There's a rumor goin' round, and round, and round, what you say we make it true?" he intones, supported by soft gospel harmonies and bluesy guitar licks. Hear it below.

"Growing up where I grew up, this song is nothing but the truth. And with friends like Kyle Jacobs and Ashley Gorley to write songs with, the truth is all you're gonna get," says Brice. "It leans a little to the romantic side from the perspective of a small town guy who is ready to take the next step with a small town girl he's known forever."

Brice's self-titled fourth album, featuring "Rumor" and the lead single "Boy," will be released on November 3rd. Recently, Brice helped produce his brother Lewis' debut EP, which came out in July. On September 11th, Brice held his inaugural Lee Brice and Friends Guitar Pull, raising more than $100,000 for Folds of Honor.