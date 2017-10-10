Hear Lee Ann Womack's Rumbling New Song 'Sunday'

There's a decidedly gloomy tone to the early releases from Lee Ann Womack's forthcoming album The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone, as "All the Trouble" and "Hollywood" shined a light on the desperate and distressed. Womack continues the theme with her latest, the mysterious "Sunday."

It's ominous from the very start, with Womack embodying someone in grave need of help, feeling the specter of death hovering nearby. "I can't get no doctor on the phone / I'm all over here dyin' and there ain't nobody home / Lord, what the hell have you done? Why ain't nobody home on a Sunday?" she sings, as the band kicks in with a soulful groove and hypnotic, rumbling electric guitar work. By the end of the tune, she's "Glory bound," leaving a state of confusion behind.

The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone, due out October 27th, is Womack's first album since signing with ATO Records. Working with her husband, producer Frank Liddell, Womack recorded most of the album at SugarHill Studios in Houston. Currently, Womack is splitting time between headlining dates and supporting dates with Alan Jackson, with her next engagement taking place October 20th in Hickory, North Carolina.