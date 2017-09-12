Hear Lee Ann Womack's Ethereal New Song 'Hollywood'

Sitting in a house in Palm Springs , California with Waylon Payne and Adam Wright, the writers with whom she penned the recently debuted "All the Trouble," Lee Ann Womack and the pair set their collective imaginative gaze two hours west toward Tinseltown, conjuring the moody and mournful tune, " Hollywood ." The deeply affecting track is the latest sneak peek of the Grammy winner's upcoming LP, The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone.

Lamenting the unspoken truth she fears from a partner who is less than forthcoming about the state of their relationship, Womack sings, "Five o'clock martinis, watch the sun go down," as a spooky chorus echoes those last three words, adding not only to the song's enigmatic theme but also to its classic country vibe. Recorded in Houston , Texas , and infused with heavy doses of country soul, the new album is Womack's first for ATO Records and will be released October 27th.