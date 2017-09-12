Hear Lee Ann Womack's Ethereal New Song 'Hollywood'

Sitting in a house in Palm Springs, California with Waylon Payne and Adam Wright, the writers with whom she penned the recently debuted "All the Trouble," Lee Ann Womack and the pair set their collective imaginative gaze two hours west toward Tinseltown, conjuring the moody and mournful tune, "Hollywood." The deeply affecting track is the latest sneak peek of the Grammy winner's upcoming LP, The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone.
Lamenting the unspoken truth she fears from a partner who is less than forthcoming about the state of their relationship, Womack sings, "Five o'clock martinis, watch the sun go down," as a spooky chorus echoes those last three words, adding not only to the song's enigmatic theme but also to its classic country vibe. Recorded in Houston, Texas, and infused with heavy doses of country soul, the new album is Womack's first for ATO Records and will be released October 27th.
This week will see Womack making several appearances during Nashville's AmericanaFest, including her annual Lee Ann and Friends showcase at Music City Roots at the YeeHaw Tent on Thursday, September 14th, beginning at 9:10 PM. Also featured at this year's event will be special guests John Fulbright, Jamey Johnson, Amanda Shires, Jim Lauderdale, David Ramirez, Andrew Combs, Secret Sisters and the aforementioned Wright and Payne. On Saturday, September 16th, at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's Ford Theater, the "I Hope You Dance" singer sits down for a one-on-one discussion of her new album with music journalist and author Peter Cooper. She'll also play a special stripped-down set as part of that special appearance.