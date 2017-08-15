Hear Lee Ann Womack's Desolate New Song 'All the Trouble'

Lee Ann Womack has set October 27th as the release date for her latest LP, The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone. The Grammy winner's debut disc for ATO Records offers a deep exploration of the East Texas native's traditional country roots meshed with the soul, gospel and blues of that also informed her musical upbringing. In advance of the release, Womack has issued the riveting blues tune, "All the Trouble," which she penned with Waylon Payne and Adam Wright. Listen to the song above and see the album's track listing below.

Related 13 Times Lee Ann Womack Sang What We Were All Thinking From downing drinks to making booty calls, the country singer's tunes are unapologetically raw

Among the other notable cuts on the record, Womack's follow-up to 2014's exceptional The Way I'm Livin', is "Take the Devil Out of Me," a gospel tune written and first recorded by George Jones in the late Fifties at the Gold Star Studios in Houston. Now known as SugarHill, the legendary studio is where Womack cut the majority of the new album, which was produced by Womack's husband, Frank Liddell. In addition to his extensive work with Womack, Liddell has helmed all of Miranda Lambert's LPs including the reigning ACM Album of the Year, The Weight of These Wings.

Womack, who marked the 20th anniversary of her self-titled debut album earlier this year, shared a double bill with Patty Griffin on an acoustic tour last month. She continues to tour through fall, playing several shows with Alan Jackson. She'll also take part once again in the annual AmericanaFest in Nashville next month.



The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone is now available for pre-order. Here is the track listing: