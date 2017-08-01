Lee Ann Womack, Colter Wall Added as AmericanaFest Performers

Next month Music City will host the 18th annual AmericanaFest, the Americana Music Festival & Conference, spotlighting nearly 300 artists who'll be performing at showcases and events at a variety of venues throughout Nashville from September 12th to 17th. Today, the Americana Music Association revealed the final round of performers, which includes Lee Ann Womack & Friends, Shelby Lynne and Allison Moorer, Dave Alvin, Jamtown, Leyla McCalla and Colter Wall.

Almost 100 acts have been added to the previously announced lineup which will include, among others, Brandy Clark, Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm, Rodney Crowell, Andrew Combs, Lindi Ortega, Lillie Mae, John Paul White, A.J. Croce, Iron & Wine, Joan Osborne, Drive-By Truckers, Brent Cobb, Turnpike Troubadours, Caroline Spence, Courtney Marie Andrews, Colin Hay, Shelly Fairchild, Deer Tick, Hiss Golden Messenger, Bruce Robison, Jack Ingram, Robyn Hitchcock, Jason Eady, Julian Lage and Chris Eldridge.

In May, the nominees were announced for the Americana Honors & Awards, which will take place at the Ryman Auditorium on September 13th. Sturgill Simpson leads all nominees with three nods – Artist of the Year, Album of the Year (A Sailor's Guide to Earth), and Song of the Year ("All Around You"). Following closely behind Simpson are Drive-By Truckers, Lori McKenna and Rodney Crowell, all earning two nominations each. Special honors will be presented to Van Morrison (Lifetime Achievement for Songwriting), Robert Cray (Lifetime Achievement for Performance), Iris DeMent (Americana Trailblazer Award), Hi Rhythm (Lifetime Achievement for Instrumentalist), Graham Nash (Spirit of Americana Free Speech in Music Award) and Hi-Tone Records founders Larry Sloven and Bruce Bromberg, who are the recipients of the Jack Emerson Lifetime Achievement Award for Executive.

Additional information about the week's events can be found at the official website of the Americana Music Association.

