Lee Ann Womack Announces 2017 Fall Tour

With anticipation growing for the October release of her new LP The Lonely, the Lonesome & the Gone, Lee Ann Womack has unveiled a slate of tour dates running through early November, with additional dates early in 2018. The trek includes intimate performances at LA's Troubadour on November 1st and Brooklyn 's Rough Trade November 7th, where she will perform the new album in its entirety. See a list of tour dates below.

Next month, the "I Hope You Dance" singer will host a pair of special performances during Nashville 's AmericanaFest. On Thursday, September 14th she headlines the annual Lee Ann Womack & Friends show at the Music City Roots Tent (at Peabody and 6th Ave. in downtown Music City), with a lineup of all-star guests to be announced in the coming days. Two days later, on Saturday, September 16th, she'll present a stripped-down set and also sit down for a Q&A with acclaimed journalist and author Peter Cooper at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's Ford Theatre.

The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone, produced by Womack's husband, Frank Liddell (Miranda Lambert's The Weight of These Wings), is the Grammy winner's debut disc for ATO Records and explores the East Texas native's traditional country roots meshed with the soul, gospel and blues of that also informed her musical upbringing. Womack recently released the bluesy "All the Trouble," which she penned with Waylon Payne and Adam Wright.

Lee Ann Womack's upcoming tour dates: