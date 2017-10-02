Las Vegas Shooting: At Least 50 Dead at Route 91 Music Festival

At least 50 people were killed and 400 wounded when a shooter opened fire at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, a country music festival outside Las Vegas' Mandalay Bay Sunday night. Jason Aldean was performing onstage at the time of the shooting.

"We're investigating reports of an active shooter near/around Mandalay Bay Casino. Asking everyone to please avoid the area," Las Vegas Police Department tweeted just before 10:40 p.m. PST.

However, video from the festival shared on social media captured the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history moments after it happened: Numerous witnesses posted video showing Aldean performing onstage when the sound of gunfire from an automatic weapon erupted in the distance. After several seconds, the music and onstage video production abruptly stopped as Aldean and his band ran off stage.

"Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still don't know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe," Aldean wrote on Instagram after the shooting. "My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night."

After about 30 seconds of silence, the shooter – later identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock of Mesquite, Nevada – again opened fire on the crowd, many of whom hid for cover behind security railings as festivalgoers scattered in the aftermath of the shooting.

The Las Vegas Metro Police Department later revealed that Paddock had opened fire from his hotel room on the 32nd floor of the adjacent Mandalay Bay hotel. Paddock died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

"Paddock opened fire on a crowd of more than 22,000 concert-goers from his hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel on Sunday evening at approximately 10:08 p.m," LVMPD said in a statement. "The victims were across the street attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival concert when bullets rang out. LVMPD SWAT responded to the call, breached the hotel room and found the suspect dead."

LVMPD added, "The Clark County Fire Department estimated that approximately 406 people were transported to area hospitals and 50 are dead following Sunday evening’s shooting. Among the dead is an LVMPD officer who was off-duty at the time. His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. There were also two on-duty officers injured, one of whom was upgraded recently from critical to stable condition. The other sustained non-life threatening wounds."

"Right now we believe it's a solo act, a lone wolf attacker," Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said. "We are pretty confident there is no longer a threat." Police later located Paddock's female companion Marilou Danley, who they identified as a person of interest.

A search of Paddock's room uncovered several firearms, though no motive was revealed for the shooting at press time. "We don't know what his belief system was at this time," Lombardo said.

The shooter's brother Eric Paddock, who lives in Orlando, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal Monday morning, "We have no idea how this happened. It's like an asteroid just fell on top of our family."

Stephen Paddock, who lived in a retirement community in Mesquite, had no prior criminal record in Nevada. "There is no reason we can imagine why Stephen would do something like this," Eric Paddock continued. "All we can do is send our condolences to the people who died. Just no reason, no warning."

Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval tweeted, "A tragic and heinous act of violence has shaken the Nevada family. Our prayers are with the victims and all affected by this act of cowardice."

President Trump tweeted early Monday morning, "My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you!"

Country singer Jake Owen, who also performed at Route 91, tweeted in the aftermath, "Praying for everyone here in Vegas. I witnessed the most unimaginable event tonight. We are okay. Others aren't. Please pray. Gun shots were ringing off of the stage rigging and road cases. No one knew where to go..thank you LVPD and responders for keeping us safe."