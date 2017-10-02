Las Vegas Shooting: Country Artists React to Route 91 Festival

At least 50 people were killed and more than 400 injured in the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history on Sunday night, as a shooter opened fire on country music fans assembled outside the Mandalay Bay hotel and casino for the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas.

Night Three headliner Jason Aldean was onstage for his set when the violence began and fled the stage to find safety. He later confirmed that he and his crew were unharmed. "Tonight has been beyond horrific," he wrote on Instagram.

The incident has already surpassed the 2016 shooting in Orlando, where 49 people were killed in the gay club Pulse, and has echoes of the 2015 concert shooting in Paris at the Bataclan while the Eagles of Death Metal played.

Several performers, including Chris Young and Jake Owen were on the ground in Las Vegas when the shooting took place and tweeted about their experience. Their country peers also reached out with words of shock and condolences.

Jason Aldean:

Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Oct 2, 2017 at 1:17am PDT

Jake Owen:

Gun shots!!! Vegas. Pray to god. Love you guys. Love you Pearl. — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017

Praying for everyone here in Vegas. I witnessed the most unimaginable event tonight. We are okay. Others arent. Please pray. — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017

Gun shots were ringing off of the stage rigging and road cases. No one knew where to go..thank you LVPD and responders for keeping us safe — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017

Chris Young:

Spent I don't know how long on the floor of a trailer behind the stage... know multiple people are dead. Listening to that gunfire... — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) October 2, 2017

I'm literally shaking still. — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) October 2, 2017

I'm not gonna say anything else other than I'm lucky to be alive. As are many others... and so many people are gone... this is heartbreaking — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) October 2, 2017

Lauren Alaina:

I won't be sleeping tonight. Instead I am going to pray and pray and pray for the people in Vegas. 💔💔 — Lauren Alaina (@Lauren_Alaina) October 2, 2017

Luke Combs:

Me, the band, and crew are all safe. Been a long night, gonna try to get some sleep. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers. — Luke Combs (@LukeCombsMusic) October 2, 2017

Miranda Lambert:

Dustin Lynch:

Praying for all those at @Route91Harvest — Dustin Lynch (@dustinlynch) October 2, 2017

Kacey Musgraves:

pic.twitter.com/LGIH25cVai — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) October 2, 2017

Thomas Rhett:

Maren Morris:

Played Route 91 in Vegas the night before last. We were all singing. I'm in shock over this. Heartbroken for all those lives taken too soon. — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) October 2, 2017

Dan + Shay:

Feeling absolutely helpless watching the Vegas situation unfold via social media. Fans, friends, artists, crews, everybody, please be safe. This is so scary. — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) October 2, 2017

Kelsea Ballerini:

Just sad. And so sorry for the fans who came to sing and dance and be free and happy. thinking of everyone there & my friend @Jason_Aldean. — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) October 2, 2017

Lee Brice:

Hearts out to Vegas. Route 91 concert, stage I played two nights ago. Musicians, fans, workers, you are all in our prayers right now.. — Lee Brice (@leebrice) October 2, 2017

Randy Houser: