Lanco Detail Debut LP 'Hallelujah Nights'

Nashville country-rock band Lanco are closing out 2017 with a crescendo, as their single "Greatest Love Story" is currently spending a second week in the Number One spot on country radio. They'll carry that momentum forward into 2018, when they release their debut LP Hallelujah Nights on January 19th.

Produced by Jay Joyce (Eric Church, Little Big Town), Hallelujah Nights combines the four songs from the group's 2016 EP – "Long Live Tonight," "Greatest Love Story," "We Do" and "Trouble Maker" – with seven new songs, all of which were written or co-written by frontman Brandon Lancaster. The band – Lancaster, bassist Chandler Baldwin, multi-instrumentalist Jared Hampton, drummer Tripp Howell and lead guitarist Eric Steedly – formed in Nashville but its members hail from Tennessee, Georgia and Kentucky.

Hallelujah Nights is already available as a limited edition pre-order. Known for their energetic live shows, the band is currently on the road with Dustin Lynch's Ride or Die Tour and will join up with Chris Young's Losing Sleep World Tour in early 2018.

1. "Born to Love You" (Brandon Lancaster/Ross Copperman/Ashley Gorley/Josh Osborne)

2. "Long Live Tonight" (Brandon Lancaster/Jason Reeves)

3. "Pick You Up" (Brandon Lancaster/Jeremy Spillman/Ben West)

4. "Greatest Love Story" (Brandon Lancaster)

5. "We Do" (Brandon Lancaster)

6. "Trouble Maker" (Brandon Lancaster/Jay Joyce/Jeremy Spillman)

7. "Singin' at the Stars" (Brandon Lancaster/Jeremy Spillman)

8. "Win You Over" (Brandon Lancaster)

9. "So Long (I Do)" (Brandon Lancaster/Melissa Fuller/Jay Joyce)

10. "Middle of the Night" (Brandon Lancaster)

11. "Hallelujah Nights" (Brandon Lancaster/Jay Joyce/Jeremy Spillman)