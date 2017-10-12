Lady Antebellum to Headline Musicians on Call Anniversary Concert

Grammy-winning country trio Lady Antebellum will headline a concert celebrating the 10th anniversary of Musicians on Call. Set for October 26th at Nashville's City Winery, the show will be hosted by country-radio personality Bobby Bones and feature yet to be announced special guests.

Related Shania Twain Roars Back With All-Genre Number One Album Driven by strong sales, superstar's first LP in 15 years, 'Now,' claims the top spot on the Billboard 200

The nonprofit bills itself as "the most important gig in the city," and its mission is undeniably powerful: to bring recorded and live music to the bedsides of patients at healthcare facilities. Musicians on Call has brought music to more than 126,000 people in Nashville hospitals.

The organization is still out there doing what it does best. On October 10th, it sent Michael Ray, the Railers, Nashville actor Charles Esten and more to the Sunrise Medical Center in Las Vegas to perform for victims of the Route 91 Harvest Festival tragedy.

Tickets for the Nashville anniversary concert are on sale now.

