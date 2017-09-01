Hear Kip Moore's Spiky New Song 'Plead the Fifth'

Kip Moore is preparing to drop his latest LP Slowheart one week from today on September 8th. With the release date nearing, the Nashville singer has debuted the pained rocker "Plead the Fifth," which will serve as the album's opening track.

Related Kip Moore Announces New Album, Talks 'Double-Edged Sword' of Success "People say they want honest, but I don't know how true that is," says the singer of his upcoming leave-it-on-the-table LP 'Slowheart'

Written by Luke Dick and Josh Kear, "Plead the Fifth" is a sprightly rush through Moore's signature mix of Americana, country, and heartland rock, squeezed into a taut three minutes. With a sliding new wave bass line and ricocheting guitar fills, the song is a whiskey-soaked testimonial from a broken-hearted lover. "Have I ever mixed your memory with Tennessee? Have I ever dialed you up but never let it ring?" Moore asks in the chorus, then recusing himself by admitting to drowning his sorrows in 90-proof liquor.

Slowheart, the follow up Moore's 2015 album Wild Ones, is the first album on which he's included songs that he didn't have a hand in writing. The album's first single, "More Girls Like You," was released in February and is currently angling to crack the country top 10.

Moore will play the Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam in Panama City Beach, Florida on Saturday, September 2nd.