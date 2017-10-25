Kip Moore, Wade Bowen, Randy Rogers Combine for Joint Tour

Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen's musical partnership is well-chronicled, with 2017 marking the 10th anniversary of the Texas country pair's Hold My Beer and Watch This Tour. The two singers always like getting more friends in on the action, so this December they'll be hitting the road for a run of shows with Kip Moore called Tall Tales & the Truth Tour.

Stylistically speaking, Moore, who just scored his fourth Number One song with "More Girls Like You" from his new LP Slowheart, makes for an unexpected pairing with Rogers and Bowen. What they do have in common, though, is an emphasis on songwriting, with Slowheart being Moore's first album on which he didn't write or co-write each track. The VH1 Storytellers-style tour plays off that bond by putting all three singers on stage together and having them share anecdotes about the songs that they perform.

The Tall Tales & the Truth Tour is a limited engagement for this trio, consisting of only four shows that are spread throughout the country. They play Denver, Colorado, on December 7th; Lincoln, Nebraska, on December 8th, Washington, D.C., on December 13th; and New York City on December 14th.

Moore's Slowheart was released September 8th on MCA Nashville, with "More Girls Like You" making a slow climb after hitting radio last February. Rogers and Bowen are each expected to release new solo albums in early 2018.