Hear Kid Rock Go Country With New Song 'Tennessee Mountain Top'

The prospect of Kid Rock becoming President of the United States, or even making a run for senate in his home state of Michigan, may still be a far-fetched scenario, but seeing him on the country charts isn't. The Detroit native's latest move towards Music Row has arrived with the release of his new single "Tennessee Mountain Top."

Kid Rock issued a pair of new songs, "Po' Dunk" and "Greatest Show on Earth," in July, and in August announced a new record deal with BMG's Nashville subsidiary, Broken Bow Records Music Group. "Tennessee Mountain Top" marks his first release since that deal was signed. Typical of a singer of whose breakthrough was "Bawitdaba," his take on country is based heavily in rock music, complete with a flashy guitar solo. The lyrics play up the genre's defiant, down-home romanticism. "There ain't nothing like a Tennessee mountain top, some straight-shootin' neighbors that don't name-drop," he sings in the chorus, which also invokes double-wide trailers and pistol-packing preachers.

This latest move is far from the first that Kid Rock, who owns a home in Nashville, has made into country music. His 2001 duet with Sheryl Crow, "Picture," received a CMA nomination, his 2008 single "All Summer Long" cracked the top 5 of Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, and 2010's Born Free LP featured guest appearances from country acts Martina McBride and Zac Brown Band.

"Tennessee Mountain Top" officially ships to country radio on October 2nd.