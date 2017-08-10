Kid Rock Signs Nashville Record Deal

When Kid Rock teamed up with Hank Williams Jr. for an episode of CMT Crossroads in 2002, it opened the door into Nashville for the rap-rocker. Soon, Rock became a fixture in Music City, showing up at tribute concerts to artists like Johnny Cash and working country music sounds into hits like "Picture," with Sheryl Crow, and into albums like 2010's Born Free.

Now Rock is cementing his relationship with Nashville by signing a new record deal with BBR Music Group and their parent company BMG. Located right on Music Row, BBR is home to stars like Jason Aldean, Dustin Lynch, Randy Houser and Lindsay Ell. The label will release Rock's next album, the follow-up to 2015's First Kiss. So far, Rock has teased the new project with two songs, the bombastic "Greatest Show on Earth" and the redneck anthem "Po-Dunk."

The move to a country label isn't all that surprising: Rock owns a home in Nashville and had a Gold certified Top 5 country hit with "All Summer Long" in 2008. His Born Free album featured country guests like Martina McBride and Zac Brown Band, along with another duet with Crow.

Most recently, the Michigan native has toyed with the idea of running for senate in his home state.