Kid Rock Fires Nashville Publicist Amid Sexual Misconduct Accusations

Since the news of sexual misconduct allegations against Nashville publicist Kirt Webster began surfacing on Wednesday, country music clients like Randy Travis and Billy Ray Cyrus have exited Webster's firm, Webster Public Relations. Now Kid Rock, another artist on Webster's roster, has issued a statement to the music industry newsletter Lefsetz Letter confirming his own split from the company.

"The shocking accusations of sexual assault and mistreatment of others I take dead seriously. I never witnessed or heard about any of this outside that he was probably gay, which I could care less about," Rock wrote in his statement. In August, he signed with Broken Bow Records, a Nashville imprint of BMG. "We (BMG) cancelled his and his [company's] services upon not only hearing about these, but other rumors that are starting to swirl."

The Nashville Scene first reported the allegations against Webster, who has long represented such artists as Dolly Parton and Hank Williams Jr. In a Facebook post, singer Austin Rick reported having been groped and drugged by Webster. Since the story broke, further reports have emerged from former employees, while Webster denies the claims.

"I hope to god this shit he is being accused of is not true as he has been nothing but a good friend to me. But if it comes to light that it is, I will be the first to cut the head off the snake," Rock added. "Unfortunately, I believe sexual harassment is like cancer. We all know someone affected by it and it has to stop."

On November 3rd, Rock will release his new album Sweet Southern Sugar, which he previewed for members of the media at a listening party organized by Webster last month.

Here is the full text of Rock's statement:

