CMT's long-running Crossroads always finds interesting combinations of performers with similar musical sensibilities, rather than the zeitgeist-fueled collaborations often seen on awards shows. Still, it may come as a surprise to hear Kesha and Old Crow Medicine Show mentioned in the same breath until you see their performance of "Your Love Is My Drug" from the show's newest episode.

Related How Kesha Beat an Eating Disorder and Reinvented Her Sound for 'Rainbow' Before she could make one of the year's best albums, Kesha had to save her own life

In the hands of Old Crow Medicine Show, Kesha's 2010 day-glo ode to romantic obsession becomes a foot-stomping roots rocker, retaining the wry humor and devil-may-care spirit of the original while transforming the track into something better suited for the barroom than the nightclub. OCMS frontman Ketch Secor's capable baritone lends the tune a playfully dark edge.

Kesha and OCMS filmed their episode of Crossroads just outside Nashville in mid-November. Look for the episode to feature other Kesha tracks like Rainbow's "Woman" and Old Crow Medicine Show favorite "Wagon Wheel." The episode will air on CMT on Wednesday, December 6th.