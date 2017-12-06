See Kesha, Old Crow Medicine Show's Rowdy 'Wagon Wheel' on 'Crossroads'

For Kesha, 2017 has been all about showing the world sides of herself that it's never seen before. Her chart-topping LP Rainbows sees the pop star taking on rock and country with equal, full-throated aplomb, and a new clip from CMT's Crossroads sees her doing something else: having a plain good time belting out "Wagon Wheel" with Old Crow Medicine Show.

A previous clip from the new episode of Crossroads shows Kesha and OCMS tackling her 2010 hit "Your Love is My Drug" and reimagining its slick pop sheen as a barroom stomper. "Wagon Wheel," however, stays faithful to OCMS' original, with lead singer Ketch Secor trading off the verses with Kesha. With an extra voice holding down the chorus, Secor is freed up to go full-on madcap, scatting and shredding his fiddle with surprising intensity.

Kesha and OCMS have both released hit albums this year, with Rainbows topping the Billboard 200 and OCMS' 50 Years of Blonde on Blonde paying tribute to Bob Dylan, who originally conceived of "Wagon Wheel." Their collaboration on Crossroads airs Wednesday, December 6th on CMT at 9 p.m. CT.