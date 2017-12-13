Kenny Chesney Spearheads Pet Rescue Campaign in U.S. Virgin Islands

Kenny Chesney's Love for Love City Foundation has now facilitated the rescue and relocation of more than 200 pets from the islands affected by Hurricanes Irma and Maria this fall, according to a new report in USA Today.

After Chesney's home in the U.S. Virgin Islands was destroyed by Hurricane Irma in September, the country superstar immediately started the Love for Love City Foundation (a reference to the territory's smallest island, St. John, which is nicknamed "Love City"). Since then Chesney and his team have distributed supplies and generators around the Caribbean region, assisted in evacuation efforts for local residents and moved on to begin rounding up the countless pets left behind.

Since November, Chesney and about 100 volunteers have worked with Big Dog Ranch in Florida and Island Dog Rescue in St. John, St. Thomas and Puerto Rico, rescuing hundreds of animals and bringing them to shelters on the U.S. mainland. Many have been reunited with their owners, who were forced to flee the approaching storm without their pets.

In August, Miranda Lambert and her MuttNation Foundation undertook a similar campaign, rescuing pets in the Houston area in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.