Kenny Chesney Readies Double Concert Album 'Live in No Shoes Nation'

Kenny Chesney has announced details for a decade-spanning live album. Live in No Shoes Nation is set for release on October 27th.

The set marks Chesney's first concert collection since 2006's Live: Live Those Songs Again and will feature 29 songs culled from the last 10 years of tours. No track list has been announced, but a release promised hits and deeper cuts, as well as onstage collaborations with guests.

Chesney was mainly absent from the road this summer, playing only a handful of festival dates. This past weekend, he headlined a pair of one-off shows in Alabama, with "Drinkin' Problem" trio Midland, who joined the singer onstage for "She Thinks My Tractor's Sexy." Chesney will head to Connecticut for two shows August 10th and 11th, and play his only two stadium dates of the summer on August 25th and 26th at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

The four-time CMA Entertainer of the Year told Rolling Stone Country last fall that he foresees a major return to the road next year. "I'm pretty sure we're going to do a big tour in 2018 and you just can't wait until February of 2018 to set that up. The second half of the year I'll be mentally busy prepping for '18, but the first half I'm going to be doing some shows and I'm hoping to be creative in some way," he said. "Hopefully, I'll get to spend some more time with my family and reconnect with the people you're not supposed to have to get reconnected to, but that is my life and that is my truth."