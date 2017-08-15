Kenny Chesney Live Album to Feature Taylor Swift, Eric Church Duets

Kenny Chesney's approach to live entertaining has frequently revolved around the concept of "more" – exceeding the expectations of fans with lengthy, career-spanning sets and beloved covers. His forthcoming double LP Live in No Shoes Nation is from the same tradition, pulling together 30 performances from a decade of live concerts, including several special guests.

Related Kenny Chesney on Real Reasons Behind New Album Delay and Break From Touring "I wanted my album to be released on a human emotion rather than a social statement," country superstar says of 'Cosmic Hallelujah'

Live in No Shoes Nation opens, appropriately, with the boozy rock & roll strains of "Flora-Bama," an album cut originally from 2014's The Big Revival, and its depiction of a real-life haven for followers of the "No Shoes" ethos. Hits and album cuts follow, from "Summertime" to the title track from 2010's Hemingway's Whiskey. Mixed in are a treasure trove of all-star collaborations, including a version of "Big Star" with Taylor Swift, "When I See This Bar" with Eric Church, "You and Tequila" with Grace Potter and a cover of "Dust on the Bottle" with its originator David Lee Murphy.

Chesney's been steadily releasing music from 2016's Cosmic Hallelujah – including a new video for his current single "All the Pretty Girls" that came out over the weekend – but he's been pretty quiet on the touring front in 2017, playing a pair of shows in Alabama in early August and another two in Connecticut on August 10th and 11th. On August 25th and 26th, he'll play two headlining dates at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Live in No Shoes Nation is out October 27th. Here is the full track listing:

"Flora-Bama"

"Summertime"

"Big Star" (with Taylor Swift)

"Boston"

"When I See This Bar" (with Eric Church)

"No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems"

"Anything But Mine"

"Down the Road" (with Mac McAnally)

"Guitars and Tiki Bars"

"Hemingway’s Whiskey"

"Everybody Wants to Go to Heaven" (with Zac Brown Band)

"I’m Alive"

"Save It for a Rainy Day" (with Old Dominion)

"Pirate Flag"

"Somewhere With You"

"I Go Back"

"One Step Up"

"American Kids"

"You and Tequila" (with Grace Potter)

"Young"

"There Goes My Life"

"Out Last Night"

"Dust on the Bottle" (with David Lee Murphy)

"Coastal"

"The Boys of Fall"

"Noise"

"Old Blue Chair"

"The Joker / Three Little Birds" (with Dave Matthews)

"Happy on the Hey Now"