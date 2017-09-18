Kenny Chesney, George Strait Rally for Hurricane Relief

Country artists put their money where their mouths were when it came time to help those affected by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Kenny Chesney owns a home in the U.S. Virgin Islands, one of the areas hardest hit by Irma. He used it to help shelter 17 people whom he invited to ride out the storm in a closet. After the storm he chartered flights for six people on his private plane from the islands to Tennessee.

Meanwhile, Luke Bryan and Zac Brown Band invited first responders of Hurricane Harvey to concerts in the Houston area for free, and donated proceeds from the night to flood relief efforts, while Dustin Lynch used a show in Dallas to raise money for the American Red Cross.

And dozens of stars came together for the massive Hand in Hand telethon last week. Featuring country singers like George Strait, Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton and Darius Rucker, the nationally televised event raised 44 million dollars.