Kenny Chesney Announces 2018 Trip Around the Sun Stadium Tour

Kenny Chesney hasn't been on the road much in 2017, but that's set to change next year with his Trip Around the Sun stadium tour, which will kick off April 21st, 2018 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
Stopping once per week for 18 dates throughout the East Coast, Midwest, and Northwest, the initial run of shows, which includes guests Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion, and Brandon Lay, will wrap up August 24th at Gillette Stadium outside Boston, Massachusetts. Joining Chesney and Lay for that final stop will be Dierks Bentley and Brothers Osborne.
News of the tour comes a little over a week before Chesney is due to release Live from No Shoes Nation, his second live album and first in over a decade, on October 27th. "I'm pretty sure we're going to do a big tour in 2018 and you just can't wait until February of 2018 to set that up," Chesney told Rolling Stone Country last October. "The second half of the year I'll be mentally busy prepping for '18, but the first half I'm going to be doing some shows and I'm hoping to be creative in some way."
Chesney has been busy of late providing relief to St. John in the Virgin Islands, which was devastated by Hurricane Irma early in September. After his own home on the island was destroyed by the storm, Chesney has contributed food, water, and supplies through his Love for Love City Foundation charity.
Kenny Chesney's Trip Around the Sun Tour dates:
April 21 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
April 28 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller Park
May 5 – Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium
May 19 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
May 26 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
June 2 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field
June 9 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
June 16 – Columbus, OH @ Mapfre Stadium
June 23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field
June 30 – Denver, CO @ Sports Authority Field at Mile High Stadium
July 7 – Seattle, WA @ Centurylink Field
July 14 – Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium
July 21 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium
July 28 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
Aug. 4 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
Aug. 11 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
Aug. 18 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
Aug. 24 – Foxborough, MA @ Gilette Stadium