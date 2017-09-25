Hear Kelsea Ballerini's Bittersweet New Song 'High School'

Inching ever closer to the November 3rd release of her second LP Unapologetically, Kelsea Ballerini has made a third cut available from the highly anticipated album. "High School" is a nostalgic, deeply personal track, as it was penned by Ballerini on her own. Reminiscent of the confessional breakthrough songs that made Taylor Swift a global superstar a few years ago, Ballerini told TIME.com of the new tune, "When you write a song by yourself, there's a different level of vulnerability that you can tap into."

"High School," which she says she quote very quickly, is Ballerini's only solo composition of the last two years. "I think sometimes when you go back to your hometown after your life has changed so much, you realize that some things don't change – and some things do," she says. "And I was one of the things that did. Part of that was really bitter, and part of that was really sweet. I think it was just one of those songs where I realized that I'd changed a lot."

A nominee for CMA Female Vocalist of the Year, Ballerini is set for her debut on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this Wednesday (9/27), where she'll perform "Unapologetically," a tune she co-wrote with Forest Glen Whitehead and Hillary Lindsey. On October 1st she'll be in Amsterdam for the last leg of Lady Antebellum's You Look Good World Tour, before heading to Ireland and then making her second trip to the U.K.

Unapologetically is now available for pre-order and will be released November 3rd, just days before the 51st annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 8th.