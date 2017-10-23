Kelsea Ballerini to Play Special High School Show

Kelsea Ballerini is headed back to school. The country star is set to play a free show at her old high school as part of a special Snapchat concert series.

On October 28th, Ballerini will return to Knoxville's Central High School to perform on the same stage where she first sang an original song as a student. The show is part of the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development's "The Soundtrack of America, Made in Tennessee" campaign, with the chance to win tickets available to those who follow the tourism organization's Snapchat account.

Ballerini will release her new album Unapologetically on November 3rd, a collection of 12 songs that includes first single "Legends" and a personal track titled, fittingly enough, "High School."