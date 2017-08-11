Kelsea Ballerini's forthcoming second album Unapologetically is one of the year's highly anticipated country releases, and the singer has now shared the album's track list along with audio of the title track.

Related Kelsea Ballerini, Thomas Rhett on New 'CMA Fest' TV Special Rising stars will host three hours of highlights from annual country-music festival, airing in August on ABC

The album features lead single "Legends," along with 11 other tracks. Also available is the album's title track, a confident love song which Ballerini describes on Twitter as "one of [her] fav[orite] songs." It's currently available on streaming services (hear it below via Spotify) and also comes as an instant download for fans who pre-order the album.

"It's cool because I feel like when I wrote this song – I wrote it two years ago – I wrote it from the perspective of a breakup," Ballerini told Rolling Stone Country of lead single "Legends." "Now I'm in such a different place in my life that, to me at least, it's a love song about a love that you look back on that doesn't even necessarily have to end. It's also kind of a song for my fans."



Ballerini will co-host the ABC special CMA Music Festival: Country's Night to Rock alongside Thomas Rhett on August 16th. She's currently on the road with Lady Antebellum's You Look Good World Tour through mid-October.

Unapologetically is out November 3rd. Pre-orders come with instant downloads of two tracks, "Unapologetically" and "Legends."

Here's the Unapologetically track listing:

1. "Graveyard"

2. "Miss Me More"

3. "Get Over Yourself"

4. "Roses"

5. "Machine Heart"

6. "In Between"

7. "High School"

8. "End of the World"

9. "I Hate Love Songs"

10. "Unapologetically"

11. "Music"

12. "Legends"